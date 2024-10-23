Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

