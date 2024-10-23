Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.2 %

SLB stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

