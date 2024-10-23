Eastern Bank Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

