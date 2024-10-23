Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $876.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $904.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.37. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,591,228. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.