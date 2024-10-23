Eastern Bank Purchases 39,970 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eastern Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

