My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 5,064 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $568.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

