Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

