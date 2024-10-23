Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Sempra Stock Up 0.1 %

SRE stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

About Sempra



Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

