United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 135,668 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in United Microelectronics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 661,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,919 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of UMC opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

