Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

