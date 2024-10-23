Signaturefd LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.58. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

