Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,620 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,921,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,847,000 after acquiring an additional 76,864 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,284 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after acquiring an additional 443,902 shares during the period.

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

