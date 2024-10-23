Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.68.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $513.02 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $518.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.58. The company has a market cap of $476.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

