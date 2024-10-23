Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,850,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 639,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 96,080 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

