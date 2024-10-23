Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,070 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 31,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

