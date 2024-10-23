Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.67 and its 200 day moving average is $260.46. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

