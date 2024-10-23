Vicus Capital Invests $279,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.