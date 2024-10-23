iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $271,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.