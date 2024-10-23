Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,975 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 728,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

