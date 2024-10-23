West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

WST opened at $286.40 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average of $323.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

