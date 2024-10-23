Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $131.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

