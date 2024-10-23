Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after acquiring an additional 495,999 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,893,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 342,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 230,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 174,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.