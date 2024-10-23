Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,162 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.8 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

