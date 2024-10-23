CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Critical Contrast

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAVA Group and Arcos Dorados”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $845.22 million 18.39 $13.28 million $0.41 332.41 Arcos Dorados $4.49 billion 0.43 $181.27 million $0.81 11.25

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. Arcos Dorados is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of CAVA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CAVA Group and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50 Arcos Dorados 0 0 2 0 3.00

CAVA Group presently has a consensus target price of $116.93, indicating a potential downside of 14.21%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%. Given Arcos Dorados’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Volatility and Risk

CAVA Group has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 5.04% 7.37% 4.25% Arcos Dorados 3.80% 36.55% 5.97%

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

