JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPM stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

