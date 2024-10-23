153 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $257.11 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.18 and a 200-day moving average of $261.16.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

