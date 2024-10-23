CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 367 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $643.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

