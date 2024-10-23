Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 623,983 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 947.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $119,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 180,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 162,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 851.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 108,251 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,799.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $179.38 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $834.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

