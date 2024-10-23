1858 Wealth Management LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $643.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.