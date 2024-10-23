Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 226 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $643.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

