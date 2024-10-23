Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,865 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

