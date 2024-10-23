Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $291.44 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.