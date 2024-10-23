Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.7 %

TMUS opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $256.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.94.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

