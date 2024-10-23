Signaturefd LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,001.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 57,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNG opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.