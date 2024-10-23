Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $209.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $221.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.