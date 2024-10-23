Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $609.59 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

