Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $481.95 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $487.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.01 and its 200-day moving average is $450.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

