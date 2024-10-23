Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 101,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 250,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

