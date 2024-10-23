Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.84.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General



Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

