Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lifted by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $921.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $860.45. The company has a market cap of $864.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

