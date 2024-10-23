Vale (VALE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Vale to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. On average, analysts expect Vale to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vale has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

