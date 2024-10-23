AON (AON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AON to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $363.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

