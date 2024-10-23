Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Buys 45 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 631,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $864.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $921.67 and its 200-day moving average is $860.45.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

