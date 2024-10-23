iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGEB. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

IGEB opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

