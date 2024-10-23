1,675 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

