Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after acquiring an additional 732,443 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,023,000 after purchasing an additional 634,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Shares of PEG opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

