OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 174 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DEO stock opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.61.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.37%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

