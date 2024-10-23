OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $315,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.15.

Shares of HCA opened at $408.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

