Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,358,000 after acquiring an additional 218,418 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

