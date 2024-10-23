Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

